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Back on top | Dusty's legislative leaders | Leaving it to the locals | Dubious data center disputes | Praising Dakota State University | Shooting down bad bills | Nov. 14, 2026 Sen. Casey Crabree
By Joe Sneve,4 days ago
Back on top | Dusty's legislative leaders | Leaving it to the locals | Dubious data center disputes | Praising Dakota State University | Shooting down bad bills | Nov. 14, 2026 Sen. Casey Crabree. 00:00. South Dakota Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree is back in the leadership seat —...
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