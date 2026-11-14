undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
MCFR: Structure Fire Response on W 4th Street, The Dalles
By GNCadm1n,12 days ago
This afternoon, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue (MCFR) crews responded to a reported smoke investigation on W 4th Street in The Dalles. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered light smoke conditions on both the first and second floors of the residence, with additional smoke coming from the eaves. Based on these conditions, the incident was upgraded to a structure fire.