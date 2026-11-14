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Noe Ponti Posts 1:48.56 To Claim 200 Fly European Record At Swiss SC Championships
By Sam Blacker,4 days ago
SCM (25 Meters) Noe Ponti continued his stellar short course form at the Swiss SC Championships today, lowering Alberto Razzetti‘s European record in the 200 fly. Ponti clocked 1:48.56, shaving 0.08 seconds off Razzetti’s mark of 1:48.64, which he swam to win silver at the 2024 World Short Course Championships. Ponti also sliced three-quarters of a second off his own national record of 1:49.32.