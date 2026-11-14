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Mid-State Technical College Recognized by Education Insider Magazine as Top Technical College
By Riley Hebert,2 days ago
Mid-State Technical College has once again been recognized by Education Insider magazine as a Top Technical College, earning the distinction for the second consecutive year. The 2026 recognition builds on Mid-State’s selection as Wisconsin’s Top Technical College in 2025 and highlights the College’s continued commitment to preparing students for high-demand careers while strengthening the workforce and communities of central Wisconsin.