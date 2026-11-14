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13 days ago
It’s a chilly morning. Let's get the tenors warmed up. I don’t think I’m going out on a limb when I say that Kyle Whittingham isn’t having a great time. He doesn’t seem happy. The fan base isn’t happy. He’s taking shots at Dan Lanning for having a $50M bought-and-paid-for roster, seemingly without making the pot-calling-the-kettle-black connection at any point (Kyle, meet money cannon; money cannon, activate buyout collection protocol). No one is having fun!