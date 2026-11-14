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Remains of Missing Beltrami County Man Found by Hunter
12 days ago
The remains of Corey Bryant, a Beltrami County man who was reported missing, have been located in Eckles Township. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, a hunter reported they discovered what was believed to be human remains northwest of Bemidji in the area of Highway 89 and Mayflower Road NW. The scene was secured by deputies for further investigation.