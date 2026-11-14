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Fort Worth is considering a 90-day pause on data centers as Texas struggles with the industry’s rapid growth
2 days ago
Fort Worth, Texas, debates a 90-day moratorium to curb the rapid expansion of data centers following multiple neighborhood complaints over high water and energy consumption. Residents voiced serious concerns regarding constant noise and the excessive proximity of these large technological facilities to residential zones during a municipal public hearing. An...
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