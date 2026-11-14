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Commercial daylighting opens new opportunities for roofing contractors
2 days ago
VELUX is helping contractors understand how daylighting can add value, differentiate proposals and expand opportunities on commercial roofing projects. Commercial daylighting can offer roofing contractors another way to serve building owners while expanding the scope of roofing projects. In this episode of Roofing Road Trips®, Brian Grohe, director of commercial sales at VELUX, discussed how contractors can approach skylight opportunities with greater confidence. Although VELUX is widely recognized for residential skylights, the company also supports commercial applications ranging from schools and retail environments to industrial buildings and healthcare facilities. Brian explained the company’s broader focus, saying, “We are really trying to position ourselves as a market leader for this.