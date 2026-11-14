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More than black asphalt
3 days ago
Kate Smith shares DaVinci’s suite of high-performance and stunning colorways. When it comes to roofing, most people picture black asphalt shingles and that’s it. As a contractor, it’s your job to introduce your clients to the variety of colors available and to help them choose something that will level up their home’s durability and curb appeal at the same time. And an easy way to do that is by showing them DaVinci Roofscape's offerings.