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Composite products open new paths for contractor growth
4 days ago
New composite stone, shake and brick options give roofing contractors opportunities to expand their exterior services. Roofing contractors looking to diversify their businesses may already have an opportunity waiting on the exterior of the home. In this episode of Roofing Road Trips® with host Heidi J. Ellsworth, Tando Composites President and CEO Ralph Bruno discussed how composite exterior products can help contractors broaden their offerings and create new opportunities with homeowners. Pointing to a shift he has seen across the industry, Ralph observed, “We’ve noticed a real trend both at PEPA and in my career that most roofers are now getting into siding and other exterior products.”