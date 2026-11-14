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A happy accident creates a new roofing opportunity
2 days ago
Apex 1132 gives roofing contractors a maintenance option designed to help preserve asphalt shingles while creating an additional customer touch point. An accidental discovery during asphalt research at Iowa State University has developed into a roofing maintenance product that SoyLei says can help contractors expand their service offerings. On this episode of the Roofing Road Trips® podcast, Baker Kuehl of SoyLei explained that Apex 1132 grew from research he began as an undergraduate in 2014. The work eventually contributed to the formation of SoyLei alongside Iowa State professor Eric Cochran, Michael Forrester and asphalt expert Dr. Chris Williams. Recalling the unexpected beginning of the product, Baker shared, “The funny thing about Apex 1132 is it was actually.