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Inside the Don’t Fall for Fragile campaign
13 days ago
NFRC is calling on roofing companies to pledge their support and give teams the knowledge and resources they need to work safely around fragile roofs. Earlier this year, National Federation of Roofing Contractors (NFRC) kicked off a new safety campaign – Don't Fall for Fragile. This campaign began out of the need to raise awareness about the danger of fragile roofs. The Health and Safety Executive reports that “fragile roofs account for 22% of all falls from height fatal injuries in the construction industry.” Through this campaign, NFRC hopes to help lower that statistic. To get a behind-the-scenes look at this new campaign and what it’s doing, we brought Gary Walpole, NFRC's technical safety, health and environment officer, on for an episode of Roofing Road Trips®.