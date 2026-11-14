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Jobsite protection that helps contractors stand out
11 days ago
How The Catch-All has improved property protection, cleanup efficiency and customer impressions on hundreds of roofing projects for this Georgia company. For Rhino Restoration of Georgia, jobsite protection has become more than a cleanup strategy. Since adopting The Catch-All roofing system in early 2023, the company has made it a standard part of every roof replacement it performs across Metro Atlanta. The contractor includes The Catch-All in the price of every roof rather than offering it as an add-on. The system uses chute nets, ground nets and landscaping nets to help protect areas around the home while containing shingles, nails and other tear-off debris.