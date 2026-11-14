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Washington Spirit beat Utah, will host NWSL Championship at Audi Field
By Get More Sports,4 days ago
WASHINGTON — The Washington Spirit advanced to the NWSL Championship with a 2-1 victory over the Utah Royals on Saturday, sending “Championship Bound” across the giant screens at Audi Field. The win sends the Spirit to the 2026 final, which will be played at their home stadium; Washington is the third team to host the NWSL Championship in the predetermined-venue era.