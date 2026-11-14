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Amon‑Ra St. Brown’s German upbringing shapes identity and popularity
By Get More Sports,13 days ago
When the Detroit Lions play the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday, wide receiver Amon‑Ra St. Brown will be returning to a place that figures prominently in his life. Though born in Anaheim Hills, California, St. Brown spent significant time in Germany visiting maternal grandparents and attending preschool at Die Rheinpiraten Kindergarten.