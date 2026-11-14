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Cousins’ return stabilizes offense but Vikings still face QB decision in 2027
By Get More Sports,13 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings reacquired quarterback Kirk Cousins this week, drawing external praise and internal celebration and giving the team a potential short-term fix for an offense that struggled over the past two seasons, according to ESPN. Regardless of how the remainder of the season plays out, the move all but guarantees the Vikings will be searching for a starting quarterback next spring.