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Citrus Heights Man Guilty of Execution-Style Killing of Roommate Who Feared Him
By Michelle Johnson,2 days ago
A Sacramento County jury has convicted 33-year-old Joshua Zell Brisbane of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Jason Simmons, who was found executed inside a Citrus Heights apartment with a single gunshot to the forehead. The jury also found true an allegation that Brisbane used a firearm in the killing, exposing him to a maximum sentence of 50 years to life in prison.
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