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Ancelotti under scrutiny after Brazil’s 3-2 friendly loss to Japan
By Get More Sports,13 days ago
Saturday’s 3-2 friendly defeat to Japan represented a mid-term assessment for Carlo Ancelotti after 18 months in charge of Brazil, and the result has intensified scrutiny of the veteran coach, according to the report. Ancelotti has another friendly against Singapore on Tuesday and a long wait until the end of March for the next FIFA matchday.