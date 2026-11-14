undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jacksonville Churches Ask Neighbors to Loan Nativity Sets for New December Festival
By Richard M. Sullivan,4 days ago
A Nativity Festival is planned for Jacksonville this December, and organizers are asking the community to loan sets for the display. The Jacksonville Area Conference of Churches is organizing a Nativity Festival at Faith Lutheran Church, 1385 W. Walnut St., set for Saturday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 6, with organizers hoping to assemble one of the region's largest collections of nativity sets.