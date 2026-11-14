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Rangers get an injury report update on a first-round prospect and two others
By Skyler Walker,4 days ago
Rangers prospect Cole Beaudoin is back in the Wolf Pack lineup tonight against Springfield, after Vince Z. Mercogliano shared the team's injury report. Beaudoin had been listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He's now off the report entirely, which is welcome news for a 20-year-old center who has already played four NHL games for the Rangers this season.