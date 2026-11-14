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Biofuels groups oppose governors’ RFS petition
12 days ago
The governors of Louisiana and Alabama, supported by the governors of Arkansas and Texas, this week asked the Environmental Protection Agency to partially exempt their states from Renewable Fuel Standard requirements in 2027, but biofuels groups are urging EPA to deny the request. In a letter to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, the governors said that waiving the 2027 RFS for petroleum refiners in their states will lower fuel prices.The American Soybean Association said in a news release that, if acted on, the petitions “would strike a major blow to domestic U.S. soybean markets and rural economies more broadly.”