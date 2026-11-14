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Forget Conveyor-Belt Sushi: This Small-Town Wisconsin Restaurant Delivers Your Pizza Via Train
By Chesney McDonald,3 days ago
Wisconsin Dells, WI, might proudly promote itself as the water park capital of the world (that's a registered trademark, by the way), but there is a popular restaurant in this city that's a small town attraction in more sense than one. Instead of a sushi conveyor belt that steadily transports small dishes of rice and fish, Buffalo Phil's Pizza & Grille is a high-stimulation destination that delivers fizzy drinks, appetizers, burgers, and even pizza to your table on a miniature train set. What's more, this train travels around a colorful miniature world, designed by international LEGO artist Paul Hetherington. Bright lights, Star Wars displays, novelty drinks, and an arcade attract families from far and wide, but the train-delivered food, including personal pizzas, is certainly a unique draw.
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