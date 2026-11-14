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Ben Stenbeck Explores Lands Unknown With ‘Furious Redbrow’ From Dark Horse
By Alex Zalben,2 days ago
Get ready to venture further into the Lands Unknown with the new three-issue series Furious Redbrow, written and drawn by Ben Stenbeck. “I introduced the weathered old man Redbrow in The Skinless Man. Now, I’m going back to his youth and the world he grew up in far off to the west of Lands Unknown. A savage unforgiving place to live, for man or beast,” said Stenbeck via press release.