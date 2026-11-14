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Washington earns a shot at its biggest challenge
By Abigail Segel,12 days ago
Thanks to Clara Luvanga’s game-winner in Washington’s semifinal against Utah, the Spirit will play for the National Women’s Soccer League Championship for the third year in a row. That fact is certainly a testament to the side’s consistent strength in recent years, but it won’t matter if they can’t find a way to make this one count. The past two years, after all, have ended in disappointing 1-0 losses, to Orlando Pride in 2024 and Gotham FC in 2025.