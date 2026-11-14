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Noah Baumbach's ‘Jay Kelly' Joins Criterion Collection; February Slate Includes ‘The Sweet Hereafter,’ and ‘Kung Fu Hustle’
By Jordan Ruimy,3 days ago
Noah Baumbach's “Jay Kelly” is joining the Criterion Collection on February 16, 2027. It's one of the headliners of the newly announced February slate, and it's coming out barely a year after Netflix released it. The disc will have a 4K master approved by Baumbach, and Criterion has put together a strong set of extras.