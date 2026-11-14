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Bexar County Deputies Hunt Vehicle Burglary Suspect Caught on Cecilyann Street Video
By Javi Gonzalez,4 days ago
Bexar County deputies are asking San Antonio residents to help put a name to a face caught on surveillance camera breaking into cars. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office posted an “Attempt to Identify – Please Share” appeal on Friday, sharing photographs pulled from video footage in hopes that someone recognizes the person inside them.
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