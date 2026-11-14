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Cleveland Clinic Opens East Side Teaching Kitchen to Fight Food Insecurity
By Travis Singleton,3 days ago
Langston Hughes Community Health & Education Center — Site of New Teaching Kitchen. Cleveland Clinic has opened a teaching kitchen and food pantry at the Langston Hughes Community Health & Education Center on Cleveland's East Side, giving neighborhood residents a new source for free groceries and hands-on cooking lessons. The facility, which opened Thursday, pairs nutrition education with a stocked pantry that's open to the broader community, not just Cleveland Clinic patients.