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CSU Pueblo football wins third straight Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference title
By Damien Bartonek,4 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - In what has been a Cinderella season for the ThunderWolves, Coach Phil Vigil’s crew walked out of the ThunderBowl with their third straight RMAC trophy after defeating Western Colorado University by a final of 24-17. With the win, the ThunderWolves move on to 11-0, while handing WCU their first loss of the season.
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