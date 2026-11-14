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FAA Grounds Flights Nationwide Moments Before Shabbos Following Major Communications Failure
4 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop on Friday, moments before Shabbos, halting departing flights at airports across the United States, including Newark Liberty International Airport and other New Jersey-area airports. The FAA said the ground stop was issued following communications issues impacting multiple Air Route Traffic...