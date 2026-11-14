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Nebraska company packs care packages for Nebraska National Guard soldiers serving overseas
By Andrew Collins,4 days ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Staff and volunteers at the Bosselman Enterprises headquarters spent the day packing care packages for Nebraska National Guard soldiers serving overseas. The crews boxed donated items and messages of support. Misty Walker, director of accounting and a Navy veteran, said she knows what care packages...
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