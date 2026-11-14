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Western Dakota Tech Foundation receives grant for regional workforce initiative
By Mary Francis Witte,4 days ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new grant will help Western Dakota Technical College and regional partners strengthen connections between education, career training and workforce needs across western South Dakota. The Western Dakota Tech Foundation received funding from the South Dakota Community Foundation to support the Catapult Stakeholders group, a...