undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Michael Pittman Jr. says he feels healthy enough to return
By Joey Bray,3 days ago
The Steelers could soon be getting a boost to their receiver room. The Pittsburgh Steelers made no trades ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, despite a clear need at wide receiver. Although the Steelers were interested in Tennessee’s Calvin Ridley and Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr., a trade never materialized. While the receiver room has a bleak outlook right now, one of the Steelers’ highest paid receivers seems close to making his return from injured reserve.