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Sakurai on the struggle of originality, recalls criticism of Smash Bros. for not being like Street Fighter 2 and Virtua Fighter
By Brian,4 days ago
Super Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai has shared a number of interesting comments about having originality in games. Related to this, we get some interesting insight into the original launch of Super Smash Bros. This comes via a Denfaminicogamer interview. Sakurai said that originality is a relatively low priority when...