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#21 Hornets Sputter to Third Straight Loss in Hays
By Blake Cripps,4 days ago
The No. 21 Emporia State football team fell in the regular-season finale 22-17 to Fort Hays State at Lewis Field Stadium on Saturday in Hays, Kan. ESU marched right down the field to open the game and got into the red zone. After a play in the wildcat formation went for a negative play, ESU eventually failed on fourth down and couldn’t score. ESU ran the play later and Teaguen Collins ran the ball in for his first Hornet touchdown. The Tigers answered on a one-play scoring strike of 71 yards and missed the extra point. ESU extended the lead with a Brandon McCary field goal, but FHSU took the lead on a second-quarter touchdown. ESU drove late in the first half but stayed in bounds on a late throw and the time ran out with ESU down 13-10 at the intermission without a chance to kick for a tie or score for the lead.