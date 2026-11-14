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Anderson Police releases body camera footage in response to social media video
By Will Anderson,4 days ago
ANDERSON, Calif. - A video has been circulating on social media that shows a traffic stop involving an Anderson police officer. In response to that video, the Anderson Police Department is now releasing the full body-worn camera footage from two different cameras to give members of the public a clearer picture of what really happened.