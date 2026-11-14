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Incoming Reno City Officials Sworn In
By Ally Ibarra-Soltero,4 days ago
Hundreds of people gathered at Reno City Hall for the swearing in ceremony of the new mayor and city council members on Nov. 13. The City of Reno swore in Zelalem “Zee” Bogale as the first black Reno city attorney. He ran unopposed in the general election. Bogale is an associate professor at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) and has been practicing law for over 15 years.
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