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This LA Restaurateur Went to Culinary School After Harvard and Chose Restaurants for Her Future
2 days ago
Step into Pine & Crane in Silverlake or Downtown Los Angeles, and Joy on York in Highland Park, and you'll be greeted by the hubbub of a neighborhood restaurant serving the staples of Taiwanese cuisine. Lines leading up to the ordering counter are common, and the three restaurants' popularity is driven by its efficiency in serving delicious, handmade dumplings and noodles, soups and beef rolls, egg omelettes and milk teas to customers both dining in and taking out. Top-notch ingredients such as pork from Snake River Farms, organic eggs, and Koshikihari rice dot the menu items.