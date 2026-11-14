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Tony Khan Confirms AEW Full Gear 2026 Main Card Unaffected by Ongoing Flight Issues, Teases Changes To Tailgate Brawl
By Yash Mittal,4 days ago
AEW President Tony Khan went live on social media this afternoon and confirmed that the AEW Full Gear main card won’t be affected despite the ongoing flight disruption caused by hours-long FAA-enforced nationwide ground stop yesterday afternoon. Khan said everyone scheduled to compete on the main card is in...