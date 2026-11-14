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OpenAI Enters AI Payments Race Against Google, Coinbase and Circle
By Abdelaziz Fathi,13 days ago
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Wallet With Visa, Mastercard and Amex. OpenAI launched ChatGPT Wallet on November 13, 2026, allowing AI agents to complete purchases on behalf of users through existing card payment networks. Developed with American Express, Mastercard and Visa, the service initially targets US ChatGPT Pro subscribers and introduces tokenized payment credentials designed to keep customers’ actual card information hidden from merchants and AI agents.