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Use DraftKings promo code to get $200 bonus, free NBA League Pass for Texas vs. LSU, college football
By Owen OBrien,4 days ago
The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. No. 6 Texas vs. No. 21 LSU takes place on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't find the best value coming from backing a specific side, instead seeing strong value in Over 46.5 total points scored as part of its Saturday college football best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager: