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Cardinals' Hunter Long: Activated from IR
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
Arizona activated Long (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, and he remains questionable for Sunday's battle against the Rams. Long had been on IR since Oct. 6 after suffering a knee injury during Week 4 against the Giants. He was limited in all three of the Cardinals' practice sessions this week but could suit up Sunday. If Long plays, he'll work as a depth tight end behind Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins, though Long could still have some pass-catching opportunities given how depleted the team's wideout corps is.