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Whale that stranded in Santa Cruz had been ill for weeks, officials say
By Victoria Meza,4 days ago
The whale that stranded alive at Cowell Beach in Santa Cruz on Thursday morning and later died had been ill for a long time, according to authorities. The Long Marine Lab Stranding Network said it conducted a necropsy on Saturday morning on the fin whale, and researchers found the whale was a 55-foot female weighing more than 58,000 pounds and was “very emaciated, potentially indicating she had been ill for weeks or months”.