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Old Town Saginaw Bar Hosts Wizard-Themed Yule Ball With Formal Attire or Dress Robes Encouraged
By Marcus Taylor,3 days ago
The Brass Key in Old Town Saginaw is swapping its usual vibe for something straight out of a storybook this December, hosting its first-ever Yule Ball on Saturday, Dec. 5. The formal, wizardry-inspired evening is presented by The Brunch Guy and open to guests ages 16 and up, promising elegance, music and a little enchantment for anyone willing to dress the part.
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