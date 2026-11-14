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Detroit Doll Show Returns Nov. 21 With Legacy Award for Mark Ruffin
By Keith O'Donnell,2 days ago
The Detroit Doll Show returns Saturday, Nov. 21, bringing a celebration of Black culture, creativity and self-love to the Ford Wellness Center in Detroit. Billed as an annual Black Art & Doll Show, the event has grown into one of the nation's largest showcases of Black dolls and artistry, running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with general admission set at $7.