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Iredell County Veterans Treatment Court graduate embraces second chance
4 days ago
For Jake McCann, graduating from Iredell County Veterans Treatment Court on Thursday marked the end of a difficult chapter and the beginning of a new one. After years of struggling to maintain his sobriety, McCann found a path forward through a program that brought together mentors, court officials and fellow veterans who understood the challenges he faced.
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