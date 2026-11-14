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Veterans from multiple generations gather for thank-you luncheon in Lake City
By Radaysha Robinson,4 days ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Veterans from different generations gathered in Lake City on Saturday for a thank-you celebration. The luncheon recognized men and women who served in branches including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard. Attendees ranged in age from their 30s to their 100s, and some attended in wheelchairs. The event also featured live entertainment, barbecue and remarks from Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins.
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