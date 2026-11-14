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Gulf anglers asked to participate in a study on interactions with dolphins in the Gulf
4 days ago
An online public input forum administered by Responsive Management is now open to recreational anglers, for-hire captains and crew, and others who fish in the inshore, nearshore, and offshore waters of the Gulf. The forum provides an opportunity to share firsthand experiences and perspectives about interactions with bottlenose dolphins and...