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World health group prepares to announce US has lost measles elimination status; Utah 2025-26 total at 725
By KFF Health News,4 days ago
The U.S. has officially lost its status as a country where measles is eliminated, a public health triumph secured a quarter century ago. Researchers with direct knowledge of the deliberations on the country’s status told KFF Health News that the Pan American Health Organization reached the conclusion this week: Measles has reestablished regular transmission in the country.