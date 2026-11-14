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Miami 36, Duke 25: Five Key Plays
By julian king,4 days ago
Duke lost, but it hung with Miami for most of the game, and that’s important. Duke fell to 7-3 (4-3) on the season with a 36-25 loss to the Miami Hurricanes. Nate Sheppard rushed 16 times for 131 yards and two touchdowns, and caught 12 passes for 93 yards in a tremendous performance. Walker Eget completed 26 of 42 pass attempts for 195 yards, one touchdown and one costly interception.