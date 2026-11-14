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Buntyn has 19, Northern Illinois takes down Bellarmine 72-64
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Uzziah Buntyn had 19 points in Northern Illinois’ 72-64 victory against Bellarmine on Saturday. Buntyn shot 7 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Huskies (3-2). Brayden Gross added 14 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line while they also had 13 rebounds. Max Weisbrod shot 4 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding five assists and three steals.